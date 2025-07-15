Award Shows July 15, 2025
Emmy Nominations 2025: The Complete List
The 2025 Emmy nominations are here!
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Outstanding Drama Series
“Andor”
“The Diplomat”
“The Last of Us”
“Paradise”
“The Pitt”
“Severance”
“Slow Horses”
“The White Lotus”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Shrinking”
“The Studio”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
“Adolescence”
“Black Mirror”
“Dying for Sex”
“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
Britt Lower, “Severance”
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, “Severance”
Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus"
Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus"
James Marsden, “Paradise”
Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”
John Turturro, “Severance”
Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander, “Severance”
Gwendoline Christie, “Severance”
Kaitlyn Dever, “The Last of Us”
Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Catherine O’Hara, “The Last of Us”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, “The Boys”
Scott Glenn, “The White Lotus”
Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”
Joe Pantoliano, “The Last of Us”
Forest Whitaker, “Andor”
Jeffrey Wright, “The Last of Us”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"
Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, "The Bear"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"
Cynthia Erivo, "Poker Face"
Robby Hoffman, "Hacks"
Zoë Kravitz, "The Studio"
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"
Bryan Cranston, "The Studio"
Dave Franco, "The Studio"
Ron Howard, "The Studio"
Anthony Mackie, "The Studio"
Martin Scorsese, "The Studio"
Lead Actress Limited Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
Cristin Milioti, “Black Mirror”
Michelle Williams “Dying for Sex”
Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocence”
Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”
Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”
Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”
Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”
Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”
Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”
Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
Outstanding TV Movie
“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”
“The Gorge”
“Mountainhead”
“Nonnas”
“Rebel Ridge”
Outstanding Variety Special
“Ali Wong: Single Lady”
“Adam Sandler: Love You”
“Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years”
“Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor”
“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem”
“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”
Outstanding Talk Series
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding Variety Scripted Series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“Saturday Night Live”
Story developing...