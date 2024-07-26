Getty Images

After days of rumors, Lady Gaga performed at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony as anticipated!

Gaga made her entrance down golden steps along the Seine River with dancers, who initially shielded her with pink feather fans.

Gaga showed off her French while performing the late Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc en Plumes.”

Getty Images

Along with singing and dancing with her dancers, who wore all black, Gaga also showcased her piano skills.

Gaga’s performance seemingly paid homage to Jeanmaire, who debuted the song in 1961 with a black Yves Saint Laurent outfit and pink feathers.

While it was rumored that Gaga would perform a duet with Céline Dion, that was not the case!

Following her performance, Gaga wrote on Instagram, "I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre."

"This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris a French ballerina, she famously sang “Mon Truc en Plumes” in 1961. The title means “My Thing with Feathers.” And this is not the first time we’ve crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter’s musical “Anything Goes” which was my first jazz release," Gaga explained. "Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris. We rented pom poms from Le Lido archive—a real French cabaret theater. We collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes, using naturally molted feathers. I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic. I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skills—I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out! I hope you love this performance as much as I do."