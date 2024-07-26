All the Stars Attending 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Friday, some big names came out for the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Though it was raining hard, it didn’t stop Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Kelly Clarkson, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend from attending.

Hoda Kotb posted a pic with a smiling Tom, writing on Instagram, “Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise… And then it finally happens.”

Chrissy and John also brought their two kids Luna and Miles out for the big ceremony.

Other celebrities to attend include Kelly Clarkson, Pharrell Williams, Serena Williams, Peyton Manning and Lindsey Vonn.

Though she recently suffered a knee injury from a biking accident, that didn’t impede Nina Dobrev’s ability to attend with boyfriend Shaun White.

During the Opening Ceremonies, Lady Gaga performed a rendition of the late Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon truc en plumes.”