John Legend on ‘Wonderful’ Mother’s Day Weekend with Chrissy Teigen (Exclusive)

Getty Images

John Legend suited up in red for “The Voice’s” first live show of Season 27!

“Extra” spoke with Legend about celebrating Mother’s Day with wife Chrissy Teigen.

He wasn’t able to celebrate Mother’s Day on the actual day, explaining, “I had a gig in St. Lucia yesterday. I just flew in from St. Lucia this morning.”

Legend noted, “We spent Saturday together and we had a big Cravings party for her for her and for all the mothers out there. It was wonderful. We’re got to celebrate her new strawberry pancake mix, which is incredible, and we really celebrated all the mothers out there and we had a wonderful day.”

As for “The Voice,” John was feeling great about his team going into the live show.

He commented, "I'm excited because I rehearsed with our artists last week and I feel so great about each of their performances. They're all so different, but they're all just really, really, really good at what they do and I have a good feeling that we'll have multiple Team Legend members in the finale.

He added, "We need another Team Legend win, but honestly, when we win as a team, it's really about the artists getting their opportunity to shine, the artists having the ability to maximize their experience here, and so that's really what it's all about for the coaches. We get a little trophy and that's great, but our careers are going to be fine regardless and I'm really rooting for our artists to make the most of this opportunity.”

He also talked about Adam Levine being back as a judge, saying, “I was hoping he was a little rusty and wouldn't know what to do, like I had to explain a few things. No chance. He was ready and he's probably been my stiffest competition when it came to four-chair turns and getting the artist that we both wanted.

“He was definitely my stiffest competition when it came to that, so my favorite moment of the year so far was when I blocked Adam for Renzo, and it's causing pain every time Renzo's performing because he loves him so much and every time he performs I just look over there like, “'Yeah, I blocked you.'"

John also praised Kelsea Ballerini in her first season as a coach, saying, “She took to the show quickly. She's been a guest on the show before; she guest coached for Kelly [Clarkson] before and so I think she came in just knowing how everything worked and she was ready to go. She has such a great personality. She's been very good at winning artists for her team, especially the ladies. I definitely knew I had no chance against her with some of the ladies. You could tell the girl power thing was working."

He added, "She's been wonderful and she's been great to get to know on the show."