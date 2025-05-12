Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s son Christopher Schwarzenegger is opening up about his weight-loss transformation.

The 27-year-old and his mother participated in a panel discussion with Kelly Osbourne and host Jeff Beacher at the inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in L.A. over the weekend.

Christopher explained, "I tried everything. I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school.”

He went on, "It's not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error. And even still to this day... when you're saying, oh, before-and-after photos... I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."

Christopher recalled his trip to Australia in 2019 being a turning point.

“I was on this big trip,” he said. “I made it a big [deal], like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

Schwarzenegger recalled, "I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive.’”

Christopher revealed the surprising way he dropped some of the weight… by giving up bread for 40 days during Lent.

"Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent,” adding, “I don't know if anyone's Catholic in here, but I gave up bread for Lent."

"I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it,' " he said. "And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 lbs. just through that."

Christpher is typically private about his life, but in 2021 his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger praised him in a now deleted Instagram post.