Jason Kelce on ‘Fun’ Philly Mother’s Day & Special Gift for Mama Kelce! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” chatted with Jason Kelce at Amazon’s upfront presentation in NYC, fresh off Mother’s Day in Philadelphia with a big family crew that included brother Travis Kelce and his superstar GF Taylor Swift.

Without naming Taylor and Travis outright, Jason said, “We had a lot of people in, which is fun.”

Referencing his four kids with wife Kylie, Jason commented, “We got four little ones and life is crazy, so to pay homage to all the women that made that possible, it’s a pretty special day.”

Along with getting his mom Donna Kelce a gift card, they gifted her with a trip! He revealed, “My mom loves cruises.”

Jason also shared some dream guests that he and Travis would love to have on their “New Heights” podcast.

He revealed that both Neil deGrasse Tyson and Wayne Gretzky are on their wish list!

He noted, “Anybody that’s willing to sit down and talk is a dream for us because we get to talk to some really special people.” Jason added, "There's so many wonderful and incredible people out there. We'll see where the next year takes us."

When asked who he he would cast to play himself and Travis in a biopic, Jason said, "I've gotten Zach Galafianakis a lot for me. Back in the day, a lot of people used to say that I reminded them of — matter of fact, I've been compared to some of the pictures from 'The Hangover."