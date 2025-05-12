Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Paramount

Always one to try to outdo himself, Tom Cruise just dropped a behind-the-scenes look at a new stunt for “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” which had him free-falling from a helicopter.

If we needed any more proof that Tom’s not afraid of heights, he was just spotted hanging out on the roof of the British Film Institute’s IMAX theater in London.

Deadline.com confirmed that it was indeed Cruise on the roof. It is unknown how he scaled the roof.

Tom was in town to receive an honorary BFI fellowship.