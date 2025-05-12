“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu is engaged!

Over the weekend, Liu and his longtime GF Allison Hsu announced their engagement.

Along with posting photos of them at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Allison wrote on Instagram, “Us forever 💍💍💍🤍🤍🤍.”

The post also included pics of Allison flashing her massive diamond ring!

In another Instagram post, Simu gushed alongside a kissing pic, “From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always 🤍.”

Hsu commented on Liu’s post, writing, “I love you fiancé!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The engagement comes over two years after Simu and Allison were first romantically linked.

In December 2022, Simu hit the red carpet with the digital marketing manager at the Los Angeles premiere of “Violent Night.”