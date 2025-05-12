Getty Images

The Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial is well underway, with two witnesses taking the stand.

Daniel Phillip, a male sex worker, went under oath about his sexual encounters with Diddy’s then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2013 and 2014.

According to Phillip, he was hired as a stripper for a bachelor party at Gramercy Park Hotel, but it turned out he was being paid to have sex with Ventura.

Phillip testified that in their first encounter, Ventura asked him to give her a massage with baby oil while Diddy was in the room watching.

Phillip recalled, “When I arrived, Cassie opened the door and she asked me if I was okay if it was just going to be us… Her husband wanted to do something special for her, so she asked me if I would mind rubbing baby oil on her and giving her a massage and wherever things went from there it went based on how comfortable it was.”

Phillip revealed that he was given “a few thousand dollars” by Cassie, who told him that she would tip him at the end too.

Diddy didn’t reveal his identity, saying he was in the “importing and exporting” business.

Though Diddy wore a baseball cap and bandana over his face, Phillip was still able to recognize the rapper’s voice.

Phillip recounted that Diddy sometimes gave instructions while Phillip was having sex with Ventura. One or two of the encounters were allegedly recorded on a camcorder or cell phone.

On another occasion, Phillip said he arrived to find Ventura seemingly intoxicated on drugs. He testified that Diddy told him, “I don’t think this is going to happen today.”

Phillip told the court that he was paid between $700 and $6,000 for the sexual encounters.

He admitted, “I was just excited that I was in this world and happy to be involved with people with such notoriety. I didn’t care if I got paid one way or another.”

Phillip said he also recalled an incident in which Diddy assaulted Cassie, who was on her computer.

He said, “I was shocked… [Combs] started dragging her by her hair into her bedroom.”

Phillip testified that Ventura repeatedly said, “I’m sorry” as she was being assaulted.

Phillip told the court that he heard Combs say, “B*tch, when I tell you to come here, you come. Now, not later.”

When asked why he didn’t intervene or report the incident, Phillip answered, “In my mind, it was going through my head if I tried to do something, I might lose my life.”

He added, “My thoughts were that this was someone with unlimited power and chances are that even if I did go to the police, I might still end up losing my life.”

Phillip decided not to engage in the sexual encounters after the incident, but he still kept in touch with the couple since he developed a friendship with Cassie.

He explained, “It was my way of being able to check on her and know that she was okay.”

Earlier in the day, Israel Florez, the assistant director of security of the InterContinental Hotel in 2016, took the stand to discuss the infamous video of Diddy assaulting Ventura in Los Angeles.

According to Florez, he was reporting to a call about a distressed woman on the sixth floor of the hotel.

He recalled seeing Diddy wearing just a towel and sitting in a chair “slouched down, like with a blank stare… like a devilish stare, just looking at me."

The court was shown footage showing Florez interacting with Diddy and Ventura in the elevator lobby.

The footage was recorded by Florez on his cell phone.

Florez recorded the footage for his wife since he didn’t think she would believe him without actual evidence.

Of Ventura’s appearance after the altercation, Florez recalled, “She had a purple eye.”

Florez testified that he was later offered cash as a bribe by Diddy but declined the money.

Diddy’s defense cross-examined Florez, asking why he didn’t note Diddy’s facial expression in his incident report.