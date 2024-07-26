‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s’ Cameo Stars Surprise Comic-Con with Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman!

Getty Images

Warning: This story contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

On Thursday, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman showed up to the 2024 San Comic-Con to promote their blockbuster film “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Fans were in for a surprise since the two came with many of the stars who made cameos in the movie!

Joined by Hugh were Emma Corrin and director Shawn Levy. Ryan introduced Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes and Chris Evans, who all took the stage at Hall H.

One person missing was Ryan’s wife Blake Lively, who played Lady Deadpool.

Before the big moment, Reynolds and Jackman watched the movie with the whole audience at Hall H.

After the credits rolled, Ryan told the crowd that it was an “emotional honor and a privilege to be standing up here next to the X-Man [Jackman].”

Hugh noted, “It’s been 24 years since I first played Wolverine.”

Before the surprise screening, Reynolds reflected on his trip to Comic-Con when he promoted the first “Deadpool” movie. He admitted, “I was the most nervous human being you would ever see. I was stepping into a dream come true in a certain sense, but I remember making that movie for you, and I remember how gratifying it was that everyone else liked it, too.”

“I feel like I was able to connect with you in a way that I’d really kind of been yearning to connect. And I’ll never forget this moment, because this a**hole was backstage…,” Ryan noted before Hugh shared his take.