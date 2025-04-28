Michele Morrone Recalls 'Trying' to Teach Blake Lively Italian! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Michele Morrone spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “Another Simple Favor.”

He dished on shooting in his home country of Italy, sharing, “I felt home. I felt safe, especially because I had, like, great people around that teach me so many things… The first is Paul Feig, such a great human being, such an elegant human being — elegant in terms of not only in clothes but in his heart... I have spent one of the most beautiful times of my life shooting this film.”

Michele opened up about being hired on for the sequel alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, who had already worked together on "A Simple Favor."

He explained, “I didn't know them, so I was a little bit nervous, but when I got to set, they were so polite to me that I felt like, ‘Okay, now we can work.' Especially because they are such a great actress with such a great and long experience, so yeah, I felt safe."

The three bonded on set, with Michele saying, “We're such good friends between each other.”

He was also able to help the ladies out with some Italian lines they had!

“I personally had so much fun teaching — trying to teach — some Italian to Blake. That was actually so fun, or seeing, for example, Blake or Anna acting in Italian. I felt like I wanted to laugh and she was looking at me. She started laughing as well.”

The star added, “I was trying to translate some stuff 'cause they had to speak some lines in Italian and I was trying to, you know, always trying to help them on set.”

Plus, Michele said he's "super excited" to be back with director Paul Feig on the upcoming “The Housemaid," which is a movie adaptation of the best-selling book.

Morrone gushed, “I feel so blessed. I feel so happy that Paul called me again to be part of this adventure. It’s a great cast, you know, Amanda [Seyfried], Sydney [Sweeney], Brandon [Sklenar], you know, we had such a great bond together and we're working so good together. You know, we kinda have the same age, and we're having so much fun.”