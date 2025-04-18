Getty Images

“Extra” chatted with “The Mandalorian & Grogu” star Pedro Pascal at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025.

“It was incredible just to stand next to Sigourney,” he said. “She is an icon to me. She's one of the biggest movie stars of my lifetime. She's a perfect example of an actor that has stepped into every kind of genre, has done comedy, has done science fiction, has done horror, action, theater. "

Pascal joked of sharing the stage with Weaver as well as “Star Wars” filmmakers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy, “I feel like I should be in the audience screaming my head off because that's what I feel like doing when I'm up there with people like that.”

Pedro went on to tease what to expect from the movie, saying, “I think that ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ will be one of the greatest adventure movies in the canon of all of cinema. I think Jon Favreau is a genius, and the way that it has evolved from a special cinematic experience that was episodic and that you could experience in your own home, the way that they nailed that kind of special, special viewing experience is exactly as grand as it's gonna be. They will provide one of the best adventures that we've seen since, I would say, the first ‘Star Wars’ movie was introduced to the world.”

“Extra” also caught up with Weaver, Favreau and Filoni to talk about the film.

Sigourney, who plays Colonel Bishop, gushed over meeting Grogu, saying, “It was terribly exciting. He really is the most exquisite combination of different things to just make you fall in love — his voice, his ears, his eyes, his little suit. Jon did a brilliant thing."

She continued, “I think he’s the perfect apprentice for Din Djarin and I tried to really control myself in the scene not to sort of throw myself at him, to be my character and be professional as well, but I'm not sure I succeeded.”

Jon, who is directing “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” dished on opening up the world for IMAX and making sure the visual effects had the depth and complexity for big screen viewing. Plus, Favreau raved about Sigourney and why she was perfect for her role. Check out his interview below!

Dave, who co-wrote the film, noted there’s a shorter time to tell story arcs, which means getting right into the relationships, including the fundamental father-son dynamic in this story. Watch!