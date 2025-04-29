Dangling from a plane… jumping off an aircraft carrier… and freezing in the Arctic Circle! Tom Cruise is once again risking it all as Ethan Hunt, so we can have the ultimate thrill ride in “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.” Check out the unbelievable footage!

Tom and director Christopher McQuarrie say they believe it’s built for “the biggest experience possible”… a giant IMAX screen.

Cruise previously told “Extra” of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, “It's so much fun to make. They're very challenging. I love going into different locations. I love the cast. Every aspect of it.”

We've been with Tom throughout the series from one death-defying stunt to the next — let's not forget his iconic run — and at 62 years old, he's showing no signs of slowing down.

One thing that keeps him going is the fans! He told us, “It never gets old to me. I appreciate it. I think even more, I appreciate it as time has gone on.”