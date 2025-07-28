Anthony Mackie Teases ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as ‘Chaotic Destruction of the World’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz are for Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic action comedy “Twisted Metal.”

They talked to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about where the show picks up with John Doe and Quiet.

Anthony shared, “We found ourselves in an awkward position of me being inside the walls and her finding her own world outside of the walls and becoming her own entity, and me being my own entity.”

Stephanie put it this way, “You know, like in high school when you're together and then you go to college and then you come back together and you’re like… ‘Is this the right situation for me? I’m not sure. Have I outgrown you?’”

She insisted, “I think these characters will always connect in the same way. So, then they are kind of finding each other again.”

There is also a tournament ahead, as Beatriz teased, “We're entering this incredible tournament, which I think we as actors have been waiting for. I think fans of the game have been waiting for. That's the game, right? It's all these cars just smashing into each other, and that's what Season 2 is really about.”

They also talked Anthony Carrigan’s role as villain Calypso. Beatriz described him as “very charismatic, very weirdly sexy in kind of like a cool, goth way,” she added, “He’s powerful, very powerful in our game. I mean, essentially the tournament is, if you win, you get your greatest wish, which is pretty incredible.”

Hinting at what is ahead, she said, “Fans of the game know that Calypso doesn't always grant the wishes the way we want them to be granted, so I think there's a lot of twists in the second season.”

Anthony insisted Calypso is actually “kind of a misunderstood good guy,” but Stephanie said they don’t agree on that!

Plus, Mackie talked about the highly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday” and why it has that “old Marvel feel.”

He explained, “When you look at the Marvel characters in the universe that we've created, there's an idealistic nature of the type of story you want and the type of feel you want coming from those films.”

Mackie also teased, “That last moment in ‘Endgame’ was probably one of the most poignantly realistic moments in film history… and that was a true Marvel moment. I don't think any other studio, any other directors, any other group of actors, could have contextually put that moment together and made it that real. So, that being said, I think this is a lot of carrying over and feel and depth of that moment coming into the new universe because from my movie, we're now building on top of that to, you know, this just being a chaotic destruction of the world.”