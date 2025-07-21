Adam Sandler Jokes About Not ‘Bothering’ Taylor Swift for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Cameo (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Adam Sandler is back as Happy Gilmore after almost 30 years, chatting with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Happy is married with kids now, and he spoke about how being a dad himself now has given him perspective when playing dad roles.

Sandler explained, “I played roles before I was a dad that I had to be a dad in and I watch it and I go, ‘Yeah, that's not a real dad move right there.’”

Adam went on, “When you have a kid, that's all you think about. That's, you just think about the kids all day long, their ups, their downs. That's all you want is them to get through it.”

Adam also talked about how much he loved getting to work with his wife Jackie and daughters Sunny, 16, and Sadie, 19, on the movie.

“They grew up on sets,” he said of his girls. “You're nervous when you give them a job to do and you want them to do the best they can and feel confident and feel like they accomplished something, and my kids did. My wife is always fun to do scenes with. We love each other. We like to make each other laugh. So that's that's a good thing.”

There are lot of cameos in the movie, including Travis Kelce, and Adam noted his wife and daughters were very excited about that as Swifties!

“Yeah, they love Taylor," Adam said. "I love Taylor. Travis is just nice enough. He wanted to do something, so we wrote something for Travis, and when he said yes, yeah, my girls were very excited, including my wife. Everybody loves him.”

Was there any talk of getting Taylor in the movie?

Adam insisted, “We didn’t want to bother Taylor. We just let Taylor entertain the world like she does. I listened to ‘All Too Well’ three times in a row today with my with my kid, and she's done a lot for our planet, so we love her.”

Plus, on a sad note, Adam remembered "The Cosby Show" actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner after the shocking news of his death at 54.

“I knew him very well," Sandler recalled. "We were young together. We hung out a bunch, went to lunch and dinner and parties, and he was always a very down-to-earth special kid and very inclusive and made me feel special and was a superstar wherever he went. It was, it was mayhem. He just meant a lot to the world and we're gonna miss him.”