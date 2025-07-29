Pete Davidson Says Role with Eddie Murphy Felt Like ‘Godsend’ from His Late Dad (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to dish on their new action-comedy “The Pickup.”

Pete is a longtime Eddie fan, and he said, “I felt like my dad was looking out for me. I was in a rough patch, and I was like, ‘Alright, here we go… It's not over.’”

He added, “It was a godsend. I was thrilled.”

Recalling his first day with Eddie on set, Pete joked, “It felt like an acid trip… I was just so stoked and.. .I just felt super-duper lucky and almost had impostor syndrome… but I just had a blast.”

Keke raved about working with both Eddie and Pete, saying, “We had so much fun.”

Palmer, who plays a criminal who tries to hijack an armored truck, told Teri, “I loved playing this character because I never played a villain before. You know what I'm saying? I had the gun in my hand. I felt like John Wick — Mrs. John Wick.”

We had to ask who would win in a roast between a young Eddie and a young Pete, and Davidson admitted he didn’t stand a chance.

“I’d get destroyed,” he said. “I would get annihilated… You ask any comic, [Dave] Chappelle, anybody, Eddie's in his own stratosphere, and then it's everybody else. It'll never be done again.”

For his part, Eddie quipped of hearing about how Pete looks up to him, “It just makes me realize how really old I'm getting. You hear the young artists going on about you like that, it's like, ‘Goddamn, I am old.’”