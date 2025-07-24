Getty Images

Filming is officially underway for “Devil Wears Prada 2”!

Anne Hathaway has been spotted filming around New York City for the past few days as her character Andy Sachs.

On Wednesday, Anne’s co-star Meryl Streep, who plays the iconic Miranda Priestly, was spotted in character for the first time.

Getty Images

Emily Blunt, who will be returning as Miranda’s first assistant from the original, Emily Charlton, has also been spotted on set.

There will be one character missing from the sequel — Andy’s boyfriend Nate, played by Adrien Grenier.

It has been reported that “Colin from Accounts” star Patrick Brammall will be joining the cast as Andy’s new love interest.

Getty Images

The sequel will be packed with stars! It was recently announced that Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Pauline Chalamet, and Rachel Bloom will be joining the sequel.

Dua Lipa, Zayn, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, and Emma Roberts have also been spotted filming scenes for the highly anticipated film.

Last year, Anne reunited with Emily and Meryl at the SAG Awards, sparking chatter about a possible “Devil Wears Prada” sequel. While they were on stage, Emily said one of the movie’s iconic lines as Meryl was opening the envelope, “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know that thrills me.”

After the reunion, “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario asked Anne what needed to happen for a sequel and if he needed to dress up and play all the characters.

Anne replied, "That's a really good idea. I think TikTok should make a sequel and you cast yourself, and I'm totally there for that. But from us, I wouldn't hold out too much hope."

Months later, it was announced that the sequel was happening!

According to Variety, the second film will center on Miranda “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against [Emily], now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”