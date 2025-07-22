Pedro Pascal Had to ‘Whip It into Shape’ for ‘Fantastic Four’ Bodysuit (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Pedro Pascal aka Mr. Fantastic was looking fantastic in Tom Ford at the premiere of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” in Los Angeles.

He said of bringing the global press tour to L.A., “It's unbelievable. This is home,” joking, “I will say my brain knows I'm home. My body has no idea where it is right now.”

Pedro said of the film, “I couldn't be prouder of a movie I've done, and I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

The star talked about prepping for the film, teasing, “I had to do a lot of things just to just to, you know, not offend anybody in a light blue bodysuit,” insisting, “It doesn’t hide a lot, you know what I’m saying?”

He added, “I wasn't in very good shape, and I had to whip it into shape.”

Pedro is having a great summer between this movie, “Eddington,” and his Emmy nomination for “The Last of Us,” but he kept it humble, quipping, “Enough! Enough is enough, right people? Enough."

We told him, “We want more Pedro Pascal,” and the star obliged, “Oh, alright. Well, if you say so.”