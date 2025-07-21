'Fantastic Four' Cast on Becoming Family, 'Clobberin' Time' & Crazy Fan Tattoos! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach sat down with “Extra’s” Jake Hamilton to talk “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

They reflected on when they knew they were becoming a family.

As Pedro started to say it was when they were all in the room together for the first time, he was adorably interrupted by the robot H.E.R.B.I.E.!

Pedro went on to say, “I got off the plane and I had to go straight from the airport to Pinewood Studios and you guys were all there… and we took a picture together and that was that.”

Vanessa added, “I think it was when we were we had the giggles in the first scene we shot. I think we couldn't stop giving each other giggles.”

Pedro and Vanessa, who play married characters as Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm, also talked about their special bond.

“We're always holding hands when we're off carpet, by the way… Vanessa was incredible to me when I got the part. They were all cast already. And obviously, you must have been really curious about who you were going to be married to in the movie and becoming parents with and all of that meaningful storytelling. So, when it was decided upon and she advocated on my behalf to get the part… I was one incredibly grateful, two, a huge fan, and I think that we really, really see each other in ourselves in terms of our care for what we do, our care for one another, and our mutual fears, our mutual expectations… and I think that we're I just think that we're very, very similar.”

He added, “So when you're thrown into a very heightened environment, we kind of are there to always remind each other that we're not alone… So, we are always grabbing onto one another to remind each other that we're not alone in any of it.

Vanessa also spoke about how being pregnant in real life now makes her Sue even more special to her.

“We were laughing just the other day because I was wearing a pregnancy bump through the whole film and now the boys are so used to seeing me like this that it's just the same thing,” she said.

Kirby said it was “magical in a way” to be “playing this working mother who was always included in the family and was went up to space with everybody and did everything that the that the guys did.”

She explained, “It felt really so inspiring to me and I honestly think it gave me the confidence that I could be here doing this while doing that. I didn't know if that was even possible… and that's really moving to me. And so, Sue is so special to me because of that. And probably looking back will be even more so because of that.”

Plus, Ebon talked getting to say his iconic line ("It’s clobberin’ time!”) as the Thing.

He revealed, “I think I said it for the first time in an ADR session in a booth… Not on set. No one was really around.”

The four stars’ faces are everywhere right now, so Jake had to ask the strangest place Joe’s ever seen his face since over the course of his career.

He shared, “An inner thigh is not somewhere where you should see your face tattooed on someone's body… I was at a kind of meet-and-greet thing and someone said, ‘Look.’”