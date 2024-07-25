Getty Images

Taylor Swift just posted a hilarious plug for the “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Swift shared a pic on Instagram Stories as she posed with the stars, as well as director Shawn Levy and Ryan’s wife Blake Lively.

Taylor is close with Ryan and Blake, and seemed to praise Reynolds, who also co-wrote the movie.

Instagram

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” she said. “He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

Swift went on to joke, “But that’s just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

The singer encouraged everyone who likes “unspeakably awesome” movies to buy tickets.

She ended with a nod to Ryan, “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!”

The funny post could also lead to more speculation about the identity of Lady Deadpool. Many fans thought it might be Taylor. Now, the popular guess is Blake!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Ryan and Hugh at the premiere and asked about the rumors.

Ryan teased, “You will get every single answer about this movie that you ever want tonight.”

He also dished on the movie and wanting to bring “joy” to people’s lives.

Ryan emphasized, "At the end of the day, life's not easy for so many people out there for so many years. To make a movie that is just exclusively designed for just joy and audience delight is one of the best feelings on Earth.”

Hugh showed some love to Ryan, saying, “Ryan and our director Shawn (Levy) and co-producer, co-writers, those guys bled. We all bleed for this movie, [but] these guys led from the front. So, yeah, we're nervous. If you're not nervous, you've gotta get the hell outta here."

Ryan admitted writing Wolverine dialogue was "one of the most terrifying things I've done creatively."

He praised Hugh, saying, “Hugh was like, you know, I sort of describe it as like a divining rod toward the good stuff, and he really helped shape... There were things he wanted to explore with the character that in 24 years, we’ve always wondered about, but we get to answer in this movie, which I think is a really unique opportunity."