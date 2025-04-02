Ana de Armas Reveals Intricate ‘Ballerina’ Action Didn’t Come Naturally! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Ballerina” star Ana de Armas made an appearance at the John Wick experience at the Las Vegas Continental during CinemaCon 2025

“Extra’s” Roqui Theus spoke with Ana about how the project was challenging on every level, including the intricate fight scenes.

She said, “Doing action is just not natural, you know? There are, like, very intricate fights… We wanted the audience to feel like I was the one doing the fights most of the time. We wanted very long takes and very well-prepared choreography, so everyone had to be in sync. The camera, the stunts, everybody.”

“That did not come naturally,” Ana emphasized. “It was after months and months of work, but it looks great… It felt really powerful when we got it right.”

Keanu Reeves was a mentor for Ana and even makes an appearance as John Wick in the movie.

Ana also said she appreciates the emotion behind the action and the character’s arc, teasing how we’ll see the “John Wick” world from a different character’s perspective.

She explained, “We get to understand better the Ruska Roma and what it’s like to be formed in there, what are the rules, what are the consequences.”

According to Ana, her character “goes rogue” despite numerous warnings. She went on, “She still does it. She’s very passionate and she’s unstoppable. We get to see her journey to get vengeance.”