Jack Black & Jason Momoa on How They ‘Flipped the Script’ with ‘A Minecraft Movie’

Chino Lemus

Jack Black and Jason Momoa are front and center in the new action-adventure flick “A Minecraft Movie.”

The movie is based on the best-selling video game, and follows a group of misfits — including Momoa’s Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison — as they are pulled into the vibrant and cubic Overworld. They must master the world with the help of expert crafter Steve (Jack Black) in order to get back home.

“Extra” caught up with Black and Momoa, who dished on their characters.

Describing Steve, Jack said, “I'm obsessed with the mines. I want to go underground and just explore these underground caverns, and I meet this guy [gesturing to Jason] and the rest of the crew… We have to save the world. It's a great action-adventure comedy.”

Momoa, who is known for playing superhero Aquaman, chimed in, “The best part of it is, with him playing Steve, is that he's the action hero. He's the one that's saving my ass, he's the one fighting all the zombies, so I'm learning from him.”

"We flipped the script!" Jack declared.

Jack got to reunite with his “Nacho Libre” director Jared Hess, saying, “He brings a real unique perspective on comedy. He’s great with outsider characters, from ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ ‘Nacho Libre,’ and now this is a character who also doesn't fit into society.”

Black also talked about writing music for the film, saying, “It is in my blood. I love music, love to jam. Jared wanted me to write a couple ditties, and I was happy to oblige.”