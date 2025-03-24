Jason Momoa Calls GF Adria Arjona ‘Mi Amor’ While in Mexico City for ‘Minecraft’ (Exclusive)

“Extra” sat down with Jason Momoa and Jack Black in Mexico City for some tacos while talking “A Minecraft Movie”!

Jason’s GF Adria Arjona was on his mind as he spoke about his first trip to the city and the new movie.

“I’m traveling with mi amor,” he said about Adria. “We’re having a great time.”

When asked if it was a romantic date weekend as well, Momoa answered, “A little bit of that. She knows a lot about here. She was a little bit raised here, and so we need to go explore.”

Jason and Jack weren’t afraid to explore the local cuisine! As they enjoyed the tacos, Jason revealed, “We just ate scorpions today. We just had guacamole with crickets.”

The guys also spoke about how much fun they had making the movie together.

Black shared, “We had a blast, and I had a feeling we would have a blast because I was a huge fan of his work and I was like, ‘This guy looks like a guy I could party with,’ and that we could make some good magic together.”

As Jack explained they talked a little bit before shooting, Jason interjected, “He slid into my DMs… and I was like, ‘Hell, yeah, let’s party.’”

During shooting, they loved to hang out at Jason’s, where his private chef would make them dinner, although Momoa confessed his chef is “not really good at keeping me healthy"!

Rubbing his belly, Jason insisted, “I needed to stay in character. Jack needed to stay in character. There wasn't too much working out sessions, I don't think.”

Jack dished on reuniting with “Nacho Libre” director Jared Hess, saying, “He brings a real unique perspective on comedy. He’s great with outsider characters, from ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ ‘Nacho Libre,’ and now this is a character who also doesn't fit into society.”

Describing his character Steve, he said, “I'm obsessed with the mines. I want to go underground and just explore these underground caverns, and I meet this guy [gesturing to Jason] and the rest of the crew… We have to save the world. It's a great action-adventure comedy.”

Momoa chimed in, “The best part of it is, with him playing Steve, is that he's the action hero. He's the one that's saving my ass, he's the one fighting all the zombies, so I'm learning from him.”

"We flipped the script!" Jack declared.

Black also talked about writing music for the film, saying, “It is in my blood. I love music, love to jam. Jared wanted me to write a couple ditties, and I was happy to oblige.”

On a separate note, Jason reacted to being honored among the 2025 National Geographic 33 for using his superpowers to protect our oceans.

“It’s huge,” he said. “I've dedicated my life to anything… that can help with just changing the ocean. So, I mean, my own personal journey is just to eliminate plastic and just try to get it out of the oceans and deep-sea mining, I mean anything.”

He said being an actor has helped give him a platform to help, adding, “Now I get to make a difference, be a spokesman for the U.N.”