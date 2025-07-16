Adam Sandler on Travis Kelce & Bad Bunny's Improv in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen sat down with “Extra’s” Paul Costabile to talk “Happy Gilmore 2.”

They talked about Happy and Virginia Venit being back together again and joked about keeping touch over the years.

Julie insisted, “This man is so incredibly busy.”

Adam interjected, “Didn't I text you a few times and you thought it was someone else?”

She explained, “It just said, ‘Hey, it’s Adam.’ That’s it.”

Julie thought it was someone from a production she was working on, insisting, “There was another Adam." Adam joked that it was someone Julie “didn’t want to respond to.”

Julie teased that now Sandler is her “emergency contact.” She said, "You're gonna get a call. You're like, 'Uh, I'm pretty busy.'"

Adam insisted. "I got you. No way."

Sandler also talked about giving the cast the space to improv and said Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny both got involved.

He shared, “Comedians tend to riff and but Travis he was loose, he was coming up with great stuff and the golfers were very carefree with and dropping in some gems that we stole. Benito, you can't forget about him.”

They also reflected on memories from making the iconic 1996 film.

“It was my first movie. It was, like, imprinted very deeply on me,” Julie said.

Adam recalled, “I remember your audition tape, I remember what you looked like!” adding, “She was fantastic. We were like, 'Well who is that? That girl's fantastic. She's cool.' And we were like, 'Is she a star already? Like, who is that?'... We said she will do this movie and then do better things after this, and you did."

Bowen said of being cast in the original, “I was so lucky, and I thought, 'Great, this is, my whole career is gonna be nothing but this.' No. I got lucky off the bat, and then to come full-circle 30 years later, it's great.'"

Adam raved, “Everybody loves her."

"I'm on time," Julie quipped.

"She's on time and she's cool and she’s funny as hell and nails it," Adam gushed.