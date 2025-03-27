What ‘Life List’ Star Sofia Carson Has on Her Bucket List (Exclusive)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Sofia Carson and Connie Britton are promoting their new film “The Life List,” in which a young woman (Carson) is sent on a quest by her mother (Britton) to complete her childhood bucket list. In the process, she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and rediscovers herself.

“Extra” spoke with Sofia and Connie about what would be on their own bucket lists!

Connie said, “I wish I could learn how to surf. That terrifies me and I don’t think I can ever do that.”

Sofia added, “Maybe a skydive.”

Would Sofia put stand-up comedy on her list like her character did? She answered, “I was nervous about that one. I mean, yeah, I really enjoyed it. I really enjoyed it more than I imagined.”

Sofia and Connie also opened up about clicking right away when they met — on the same day they shot the only scene their characters share!

The two didn’t know each other before, but the chemistry was palpable in their “pivotal” scene.

Sofia emphasized, “It’s the only scene where we see them together, but I think it’s a testament to Adam and to you, Connie, that it was so effortless for us to kind of melt into each other.”

Connie raved, “Working with Sofia, it made it so much easier for me because she was so warm and open and we were able to in the short time we had establish a really wonderful relationship and understanding about what we wanted that relationship to be.”