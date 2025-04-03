Halle Berry Shuts Down Storm Return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry are starring in the L.A. heist flick “Crime 101,” and they spoke to “Extra’s” Roqui Theus at the Amazon MGM presentation at CinemaCon 2025.

The movie has drawn comparisons to the 1995 crime drama “Heat,” which starred Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and the late Val Kilmer.

Halle called Val an “incredible actor,” and Chris added, “One of my favorite actors as a kid growing up and how many iconic roles and the films that he was in.”

As for “Crime 101,” he said, “There's a sort of influence around, I guess, ‘Heat,’ ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ — there's a lot of different things that I think Bart Layton, our writer-director, is pulling from. It's obviously a heist film. It intersects three different characters from very different walks of life who cross paths, and there's something that each one needs from the other without them realizing it. It's also sort of intellectual, sort of, you know, complications, as well as the, sort of, physical world. There's some amazing car chases and so on. It’s something we're, yeah, we're very proud of.”

Halle raved about the experience of making the movie, saying, “I would say this is one of the best film sets I've ever worked on. The gentlemen on this film are all gentlemen — and that doesn't always happen, so for me it was a glorious experience.”

Chris continued, “There was an environment where I think all of us found we had wonderful material to pull from, but then the individual relationships and the people we were able to work with who, for me personally, I was inspired by for many, many years, and to be able to sit opposite them in their space and watch them work and learn from them was a dream.”

Chris’ Thor will be back in “Avengers: Doomsday,” along with some “X-Men” characters, so we had to ask Halle if we might see Storm!

Halle laughed and quickly shut that down with a simple, “Nope.”

Chris quipped, "I was hoping... I was like, 'Do you know something I don't?'"