Chris Pratt Plays Coy About Possible ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Star-Lord Return (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt was on hand for the Amazon MGM presentation at CinemaCon 2025 for his upcoming sci-fi crime thriller “Mercy.”

“Extra’s” Roqui Theus spoke with Chris, who confessed that Vegas had shown him no mercy! He said, “I quickly lost $500 playing Blackjack. I was like, ‘What happened?’ and yeah, it was brutal.”

“I'm gonna get it back, though,” he deadpanned. “That works. That's how this town survives, is people like me, they go and they lose their money, but they get it back every time — so come to Vegas. If you lose money, just go back. Trust me." He also quipped, "An ATM machine was the only one that was actually working."

Sharing what he thinks the definition of mercy is, Chris said, "I'd probably say that it’s kindness when someone hasn't earned it. Is that right? Maybe, like, maybe it's like taking it easy on somebody.”

When asked how it relates to the film, Chris commented, “It's based on the Mercy Capital Court, so it's a film that’s set in the near future and capital crimes have risen, and ‘Mercy’ is the story of a detective who is charged with a heinous capital crime and has to defend himself in the Mercy Capital Court and prove his innocence.”

Chris also noted of the sci-fi flick, “This is a crime thriller. It is definitely fresh and new. It's taking that crime thriller genre and really elevating it and showing it in a way that truly people have never seen it before through the advents of, you know, technological advances in filmmaking."

He continued, "It's using, this Mercy Court is essentially an AI-driven judge, jury, and executioner, so we're talking about what could potentially be something in the future if AI as, it's kind of taking over everything, if it were to be used in the justice system, what would that look like? And so, it's really amazing. It's cutting-edge, right-on-the-edge-of-your-seat, action-packed, and super suspenseful.”

Speaking of action, will we see Pratt in the new Avengers?

He played coy, teasing, “Well, I can't, you know… There's a sniper around here somewhere.”

Chris did have a message for Chris Hemsworth, who will be back as Thor!

He said, “Chris, I love you and I miss you, and I hope to see you soon.”

Pratt also took a moment to show love for Val Kilmer after his passing.