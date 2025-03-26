Star-Studded ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Cast Announced!

Getty Images

Marvel just announced the jaw-dropping cast of “Avengers: Doomsday”!

The big news happened during a livestream on Wednesday, revealing a long list of favorites returning to the MCU.

Chris Hemsworth will be back as Thor, alongside his on-screen brother Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki.

Anthony Mackie returns as Captain America, with Danny Ramirez as Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier.

Avenger Paul Rudd will bring Ant-Man back to the screen, and “Black Panther’s” Letitia Wright will reprise the role of Shuri with co-star Winston Duke as M’Baku.

Marvel’s favorite mutants are returning, too, with “X-Men’s” Patrick Stewart back as Professor Charles and Ian McKellen as Magneto. Fans will also see James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler.

Channing Tatum is also getting in on the Marvel action as Gambit after debuting the role in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The new cast of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” will all be there, with Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.

Other stars joining the fray are Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Lewis Pullman as Bob, and Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who played Namor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Who will be the big baddie? Doctor Doom will be played by none other than Marvel alum Robert Downey Jr., who previously portrayed Iron Man.

The filmmakers behind the epic movie will be Joe and Anthony Russo.