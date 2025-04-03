A new “Superman” sneak peek just dropped!

After debuting at CinemaCon, Warner Bros. released the teaser online, revealing Superman (David Corenswet) has seen better days.

The Man of Steel is left battered and bruised after he plummets to the ground and lands in an icy landscape.

He whistles for his dog Krypto, who runs to his side, only to try and play with the superhero!

Finally, Superman gets his message across when he tells Krypto, “Bring us home.”

The faithful pup pulls his master by the cape as the Fortress of Solitude emerges from the ground.

Once inside, Superman is tended to by his robots, who heal him with sunlight.

The teaser ends with footage from the trailer, including Superman in action, Clark Kent heading into The Daily Planet, and glimpses of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachael Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

“Extra” spoke with Rachel in February about playing such an iconic role. “I hate to even make this comparison, but I have a theater background and it's not unlike Shakespeare where these iconic roles get taken on over and over and over again by new actors and they get made their own, and so I feel like I'm standing on the shoulders of giants in this part and hopefully can make them proud and all the fans proud.”

Brosnahan said the film is something fans really need right now. “I feel like we’re living through a moment right now where things are tough for so many people,” she observed. “A lot of darkness out there, and these kinds of movies — as much as people sometimes rag on these superhero movies — they bring people joy.

“They make them happy, and they invite people into the fantasy where the good guys beat the bad ones, and I think we just need a little bit more of that right now, where courage wins and the pursuit of truth and justice are the American way. I'm excited to be able to share that with an audience, especially in this moment.”