Vince Vaughn on Sharing ‘Nonnas’ with His Mom & Those Italian Tempers! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Vince Vaughn sat down with “Extra’s” special correspondent Paul Costabile to talk about his new comedy film “Nonnas.”

Based on a true story, he plays Joe Scaravella, a man who risked it all to honor his late mother by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.

Vince shared, “He's such a special guy. I really appreciated him. What an interesting idea to create a space to have these grandmothers cook their family recipes. It's just a beautiful concept.”

He added, “It's like cooking itself. You make these dishes, you prepare this stuff because you want to share it and see other people enjoy it and bring happiness to people.”

Chatting about Italian cooking, Vince said of grandmothers adding their own ingredients, “They don't tell, they keep it a secret, and I'm sure that's every culture, but it becomes signature to them and it's, as a kid, it's so specific in its taste you just connect it to so many memories.”

Vince, whose family is from Naples, dished on recently taking his children to visit. “There's a restaurant I always like there [called Cheetos]. They make an upside-down pizza.”

His kids call his mom “Nonna,” and he reflected on how nice it was to be able to honor Italian grandmas.

“I got to share the movie with her,” he said. “She really loved it. It was nice and that's one nice thing I think about the movie, it's a real honoring of these moms and these grandmothers… It's a send-up, it's an honoring of these women that have fed and loved and nurtured and supported families.”

He also raved about the amazing cast, which includes Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco and Brenda Vaccaro, and getting to sit back and watch them at work.

“I certainly took advantage of the time to ask a lot of questions about a lot of their work that I love, so it was fun to get to just to sit back and watch them, like the character in the movie where you create the space for these women to cook and to prepare their craft, which is food. In the same way, for me it was fun to sit back and get to watch these dynamics when they were having scenes to exchange and just watch them interact with each other. It was incredible.”

Paul asked about Italian tempers and all the yelling in the kitchen and Vince said, "I's over so fast that's what people don't understand. There's no wounds, there's no bruising... you get it out of the way."