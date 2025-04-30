‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Celebrates 41st Anniversary with Return to Theaters — Check Out the New Trailer

Get ready to rock, because “This Is Spinal Tap” is back in theaters in honor of the film’s 41st anniversary!

The 1984 mockumentary follows members of a fictional U.K. band, including lead guitarist David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and bassist Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) on their disastrous U.S. tour.

Meanwhile, Rob Reiner stars as Marty DiBergi, the documentarian following the band on their adventures, and Fran Drescher as publicist Bobbi Flekman.

Fans can head to theaters on July 5 to 7 to see the film on the big screen. Pick up tickets at FathomEntertainment.com.