Blake Lively Gushes Over Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Nods (Exclusive)

Blake Lively made it girls' night with BFF Gigi Hadid on the red carpet for “Deadpool & Wolverine” in NYC!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Blake and Gigi, who paid homage to the movie with their red and yellow looks for the evening.

Blake joked that her husband Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman "really phoned it in with their outfits."

Gigi said of Ryan and Hugh, "I feel like they're inspired by our friendship. I feel like this movie was inspired by us."

Blake quipped, “The surprise of the movie is they're not in it," and Gigi smiled, “It’s just us.”

Gigi admitted that she took a nap before the premiere, saying, "I'm a really good napper. I was on the couch."

Blake explained, "We got like 16 people ready. We have so many family members in town so I was like, I got ready at the last second, but it took a long time to get everyone ready."

Blake has already seen the movie many times and loves it more each time, gushing that she feels “so loved" by all the special little nods from hubby Ryan Reynolds.

She shared, “It’s so special. There's so many things in there where I just like, yeah, feel so seen and so loved, and I think that so many people do. He’s able to really, like, not just make it a movie about men, by men, for men at all. It’s really beautiful.”

The movie has a reference to “Gossip Girl,” which starred Blake. She said, “It’s great. It's great. It's crazy."

While Gigi hasn’t seen “Deadpool & Wolverine,” she was more than happy to give a review on Blake’s upcoming movie “It Ends with Us.”

Gigi shared, “It’s amazing.”