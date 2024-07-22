Matthew Macfadyen Admits Crushing on Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen are dishing on the highly anticipated blockbuster “Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Extra” spoke with Emma and Matthew about their roles and working with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Matthew admitted that he developed a crush on Ryan and Hugh while working on the movie.

Emma chimed in, “You see them in the suits, it takes your breath away.”

Matthew said he couldn’t keep a “straight face” with Ryan in their funny scenes together, saying, “Ryan’s very good… sort of deliberately trying to make you go, yeah."

In all seriousness, Matthew dished, “They just created a really lovely atmosphere to work… They just made it a real pleasure to come to set.”

Emma added, “You kind of just end up being quite loose.”

Macfadyen noted that his daughter is a “Gossip Girl” fan and wanted to know if he’d get to meet Ryan’s wife Blake Lively.

Emma recalled it was a “jolt” seeing themselves in character for the first time and spoke about getting to experience the passionate Marvel fandom. They said, “It’s always that moment of when you’ve got like the last bits that take place, like the bald cap and prosthetic fingers and the costume, it kind of puts it all together and you think, ‘Okay, we’ve arrived.’”

“The main thing that I’ve really got from this press tour is just, like, realizing the extent of the community of fans, like, it’s a really beautiful community to be a part of now,” Emma added. “There’s so much passion and so much love, these stories and these characters and the endless possibilities of, like, the iterations that they can take on.”

Emma and Matthew also called the movie delightful and hilarious — noting that this is “dark Disney” — and teased some amazing surprise appearances.

Corrin promised, “I think they’ll just break the Internet, they’re so good.”

Matthew shared his take, saying, “It’s weirdly moving, like, it’s got a really big heart to it.”

Though his hit show “Succession” is over, Matthew still keeps in touch with the cast, saying, “We’re friends. It’s lovely. I miss them.”

Emma also stays in touch with her family from “The Crown, saying, “It’s kind of also sort of one of my first big things… It felt like a bit of family when you have like an ensemble cast like that.”