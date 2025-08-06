Disney Channel Alum Chelsea Kane Marries Miguel Marques

Instagram

Disney Channel alum Chelsea Kane is married!

Kane took to Instagram to announce her marriage to her partner, Miguel Marques.

Along with a wedding photo, she wrote on Instagram, “Surprise! We snuck away and made it official.”

After seeing the post, LeAnn Rimes commented, “Congrats, love.”

The news comes just six months after she debuted the relationship on Instagram.

In February, she posted a pic with her beau, writing on Instagram, “Happy Valentine’s Day! Amo-te. 🦋.”

During her teens, Kane appeared on “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Summerland,” “Bratz,” and “Jonas.”