Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has died at 84, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the site that Jane passed away within the last day or two.

People magazine adds that Brad’s niece Sydney shared a touching tribute to Jane on Instagram.

She shared a carousel of photos and wrote, “My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier. If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked.”

Sydney continued, “She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things. She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do.”

Getty Images

She also recalled a sweet tradition with her grandmother, sharing, “Every year before school, she gave each of us grandkids a ‘special day’ which was a whole day to do whatever we wanted (and Papa had to go along with it… though I know he secretly loved it too). Mine usually started with banana splits for breakfast, hours of playing Trouble, a craft project obvi, riding every ride together at Silver Dollar City like the badass she was, dinner at Olive Garden with Papa, mini golf where she’d make a V with her feet to help me aim… (and somehow still beat me) and ending the night watching Paulie until we feel asleep.”

Sydney continued, “She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.”

She said, “I don’t know how we move forward without her. But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form. We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us ♥️🪽✨🦜.”

Brad’s mom joined him on the red carpet from time to time, and just recently he gave her a shout-out at an “F1” screening in June.

While speaking with “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie, he said, "I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning. To Jane Pitt, love you, Mom.” He then blew her a kiss.