Anthony Anderson is opening up about a scary ordeal that landed him in the ER.

The actor explained on Instagram, “Sunday morning out of the blue I woke up to a swollen knee. I ended up in the ER until 1230am.”



The diagnosis? He said, “To my surprise I was told that I have arthritis in my knee and the ‘Kings Disease.’ 140 cc’s of fluid was drained from my knee.”

“The king’s disease: is another name for gout. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Gout is a common and complex form of arthritis that can affect anyone. It's characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling, redness and tenderness in one or more joints, most often in the big toe.”

Anderson added, “Thank you to the doctors at UCLA Santa Monica, my son @hotboynato and Lucero from making sure that I was ok. #justakidfromcompton #huskyandhandsome.”

He included before and after photos and a very graphic video of medical staff draining yellow fluid from his knee. Watch it here.

Anthony’s famous friends wished him well in the comments.

Cedric the Entertainer wrote, “My dawg Glad your your feeling better.”

Jill Scott posted, “Feel better honey.”

Loni Love wrote, “Get well soon Bruh!!!”