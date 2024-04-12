‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Director Shawn Levy on Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Lovefest (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Shawn Levy was honored with Director of the Year award at the CinemaCon 2024 Big Screen Achievement Awards.

“Extra” spoke with Shawn, who dished on “Deadpool & Wolverine” and said it was “a lovefest” for him, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

He noted, ‘Ryan, Hugh, and I have been friends in real life for over a decade and frankly, it’s kind of amazing.”

When asked how they decided which character’s name would go first in the title for “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Levy answered, “Ryan and I, we wrote on this together, we produced it together so Hugh early on was like, ‘If you want your name first, that’s as it should be…’ There was nothing but love in the making of this one.”

While Ryan and Hugh have respect for each other’s characters, they like to troll each other on social media. Shawn noted, “I love the social media feud as much as the world does, but in truth, I think, frankly, I think why we love that feud is that deep down, we know these guys have nothing but love for each other and that’s real.”

As for the audience’s reaction to the footage of the movie, Levy said, “There’s all this expectation. There’s also an amazing amount of anticipation. I could feel it in the rooms when we showed some footage… Nobody knew what the future held but we just felt that we had a story worth telling and I think audiences are really in for a treat, come July.”