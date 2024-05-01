Emily Blunt Jokes That Her Kids Call Ryan Gosling ‘Ken’! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Emily Blunt sparkled in orange at the L.A. premiere of “The Fall Guy,” where she spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

She joked about how Ryan’s daughters Esmeralda and Amada were a bit confused about who she was at first, saying, "I think they think I'm just Mary Poppins, but I think they have gotten to know me now as not just the demented nanny. I think they know me, like, in my sweatpants now, which makes me so happy. I love his girls so much."

So what do Emily’s girls Hazel and Violet call Ryan? "They do call him Ryan because they like the familiarity that they know Ryan, but Ken’s it in our house."

Emily, her hubby John Krasinksi, and Ryan Reynolds are all in the upcoming movie “If” — so is Gosling or Reynolds her favorite Ryan?

"I didn't work with that Ryan, so it's RG all the way — sorry double R."

Blunt also revealed she won’t be at this year’s Met Gala because she’s filming. "I'm going to get back on a film set... I'm going to do a movie called 'The Smashing Machine’ with our friend, The Rock."