Getty Images

On Monday night, Sharon Stone stepped out to support Jeff Bridges as he was honored at the 49th Chaplin Award Gala in NYC.

“Extra” spoke with Sharon, who had a red-carpet collision with Sarah Paulson as our cameras were rolling!

Sharon told Sarah her night was, “All the better for seeing you.”

Sharon introduced Sarah, saying, “The marvelous Sarah Paulson.”

When Sharon expressed wanting Sarah’s earrings, the “Ratchet” star quipped, “I want everything about you.”

Before the red-carpet run-in, Sharon opened up about her friendship with Jeff and how they were there for each other amid their respective health struggles.

Stone said, “I have the great good fortune of being friends with Jeff and having worked with him on a Sam Shepard film with Nick Nolte many moons ago, and you know, once you meet and know Jeff, you have a friendship and a friend that lasts forever, and you know, Jeff has been through a lot and came through it with a lot of grace and a lot of dignity, and we’re lucky to have him.”

In 2021, Bridges revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Sharon added, “I really I can’t say how grateful I am that we’ve still got him.”

Over the years, Sharon has overcome breast tumor surgery and a stroke.



Nowadays, Stone is feeling “great and grateful.”

Sharon recently posted a picture with her son Laird looking at colleges, saying, “It’s a big journey to raise three boys by yourself, and I think I’m really grateful to be able to stop wearing boxer shorts. You know, the seamstresses in many of my fashion jobs that I’ve had over the years whisper in many languages, ‘She wears boys underwear,’ and I say, ‘I raised three boys,’ and now finally I’m back to lady panties and I’m really excited about it.”

She smiled, adding, “Twenty years of boy pants have been a lot for me and I’m happy to hang them up now. That’s the one thing I’m glad to see go — not the boys but the boxer shorts.”