Getty Images

Sharon Stone is opening up about her lifelong passion for painting as she unveiled her new art at the C. Parker Gallery.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Sharon, who broke down in tears over one painting in particular inspired by her trip to Israel.

Sharon said, “It’s just a very difficult moment. I went to the wall in Jerusalem and you can write on a small piece of paper, your prayer. And I prayed for peace and I put it in the wall. And I painted this painting of Jerusalem of the wall and its quite touching to me that it’s showing right now while this Hamas attack is happening… This is an attack by the terrorists of Hamas and every loss of every life is a loss of someone who’s loved by someone else.”

Stone remembered her time standing in recovery rooms with Syrian, Palestinian, and Israeli mothers, receiving their babies back after open heart surgery and the time she spent in war zones.

“It’s different when you are holding a child bleeding to death,” Sharon noted. “This is why I painted Jerusalem because when you ask for peace, you’re asking not to kill a stranger’s child and imagine that you’re accomplishing something.”

Referencing the current war, Sharon stressed, “It’s a heavy topic, but you just can’t say that some stranger’s kid is your enemy. We see children, we love every single baby we look at. We look at a baby and we see the miracle of life. We look at their little feet and their little hands and the conical of their ears and we think, what a miracle. And at what size? What height do we decide to be hateful?”

As for why she named her exhibit “Welcome to My Garden,” Sharon explained, “It’s sort of the interior garden. It’s the interior feminine thought.”

Stone paints “a lot,” saying, “I have a bit of a meditation, one might say, a prayer that I do because I believe that spirit talks to me when I paint.”

She pointed out that painting is similar to acting, saying, “I feel like I’m a conduit for something and it’s my job to be worthy conduit.”

Sharon’s passion for art began when she was kid, but her painting really picked up during the pandemic.

She commented, “During COVID, suddenly there was that fantastic period of isolation so I got to spend so much time with my kids. Cooking and painting and creating and we loved it. It was very inspiring for my family and it became an obsession to put it mildly.”

Sharon is now leading a very healthy and sober life after a stroke at 43 led to seizures that she tried to keep private.

She shared, “For so long, I smoked marijuana not to have a seizure in public… I was embarrassed and I didn’t think I would be able to work.”

All those hours in her art studio have helped too! She stressed, “It allowed me to get back to my artistic center and to understand my real value.”

Is this something she’s going to do full time? She answered, “I’m a person who at a certain point made a decision that I wouldn’t act anymore unless it was something of value… When I get approached with something that has meaning to me, I’ll do it.”

Something else meaningful to Sharon… her three sons. She gushed, “I feel very blessed that they’re my kids. I feel very lucky that we found each other. I’ve been a very grateful single mom. I adopted my kids and it’s been a marvelous journey and I encourage anyone who thinks they want to do that to go ahead and do that.”