Getty Images

Britney Spears, 42, and Sam Asghari, 30, have reached a divorce settlement, TMZ reports.

The pair tied the knot in June 2022, and Sam filed for divorce in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

TMZ reports they have filed a stipulated judgment, which means they have reached an agreement and the matter is uncontested.

Next, a judge will need to sign off on the docs in order to finalize the divorce.

The pop singer and actor did have a prenup, but according to TMZ, it left Sam with very little.

The site adds that since the split, Spears has paid Asghari’s rent and that at one point there was talk she might cut him a check for six figures.

In March, Sam opened up about what his marriage to Britney was like — and his comments were surprisingly non-"Toxic" for an ex!

He told People, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on."

Sounding like he hoped to be friendly exes, he went on, “I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.”

Though he filed for divorce, he said those times with Britney were "always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”