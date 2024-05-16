Gayle King Reveals Oprah’s Reaction to Her SI Swimsuit Cover (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday night, Gayle King made an appearance at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Gayle, who joked that she’s sending the pics to all her friends and gushed she’s “really proud” of her cover.

Gayle also spoke about all the positive feedback she’s received, including from her BFF Oprah.

She shared, “Oprah said, ‘It’s great.’ She’s very happy for me.

“It’s something about when you do that and you feel good about it and the people you care about are applauding you, nothing gets better,” King stressed.

Gayle declared that she’s “69 and feeling fine!”

She explained, “I really do feel that… when people say you shouldn’t talk about your age because I say aging is living… We all get to this stage and feel great about it… I still feel like a kid waiting to grow up even though I know I’m a grown-ass woman.”

To King, “Life is fun.”

Gayle is an inspiration to many women, some of whom have even approached her to praise her SI Swimsuit Cover.