Instagram

Hailey Bieber is having some unusual pregnancy cravings!

The model, who is expecting her first child with Justin Bieber, revealed a certain culinary combo has been hitting the spot.

Along with posting an Insta Stories photo, she wrote, “Currently my biggest craving 🙈🙈🙈🙈 egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce 🥲😂 and no you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Instagram

The 27-year-old also posted a carousel of pregnancy pics showing off her baby bump.

Hailey wrote, “The past few weeks have been 🐣✨🤍🌴😴💤🌸🌸🌅🥹🥹🥹🥹.”

Her mother-in-law Pattie Mallette dropped three heart-eye emojis in the comments, and friend Kendall Jenner wrote, “Cutest.”

Instagram

Last week, the Hailey and Justin announced that they were expecting.

The couple posted video of the vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. In the Instagram video, Hailey is wearing a lacy white Saint Laurent wedding gown that accentuates her growing baby bump.

This baby could be just the beginning for the Biebers.

In 2020, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres, “I am going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe.”

The singer showed respect for Hailey, saying, “But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do... I think she wants to have a few."

As for why they were waiting to have kids, Bieber explained, “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay.”

Two years ago, Hailey revealed that she wanted kids "ideally in the next couple of years.”