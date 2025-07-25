Ed Sheeran & Shaboozey Among Headliners for Audacy’s We Can Survive Concert

Getty

It’s a star-studded lineup for Audacy’s 12th Annual We Can Survive concert.

Ed Sheeran, Goo Goo Dolls, Alex Warren and Shaboozey will headline the show on Friday, September 26, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The concert, presented by VEG and ER for Pets, is part of Audacy’s “I’m Listening” mental health initiative.

New York’s Upbeat Variety Music station, NEW 102.7 FM, will host with talent including Karen Carson, Johnny Mingione, Anthony Malerba, Emily West and Mike Adam.

Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Head of Music Initiatives, Audacy, shared in a statement, “It’s incredible to see the power music has to connect us — truly bringing people together through voices they trust and content they love. We believe in creating opportunities for our audiences to come together with the stars they know and love, and we’re fired up to enjoy another powerful We Can Survive with them alongside this stacked lineup.”

Hard Rock International is partnering with Audacy for the concert and Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand, Hard Rock International spoke about the power of music to uplift.

He said in a statement, “Hard Rock is proud to partner with Audacy to create one-of-a-kind experiences that celebrate the power of music to uplift, connect, and inspire. Our multi-dimensional partnership with Audacy and sponsorship of their ‘We Can Survive’ concert in Newark is a meaningful extension of that mission — uniting fans, artists, and communities around music with a purpose.”

The “I’m Listening” initiative delivers engaging conversations to listeners nationwide through its annual broadcast special, collaborations with national and local organizations, specialty radio programming, digital content and more. The campaign encourages more conversations surrounding mental health and reminds audiences that they are not alone.