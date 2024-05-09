Instagram

Justin Bieber, 30, and his supermodel wife Hailey, 27, have a baby on the way!

On Thursday, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

The couple posted video of the vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

In the Instagram video, Hailey is wearing a lacy white Saint Laurent wedding gown that accentuates her growing baby bump.

"Extra" can confirm Hailey's pregnancy. A source reveals that she is six months along.

The couple has been the subject of pregnancy rumors for months.

In July, a friend of the couple was heard saying, “I know you’re pregnant,” while they were out in Los Angeles.

The pregnancy news comes months after Hailey blasted “false” gossip that they were struggling with marital issues.

The model took to Instagram Stories to write, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…”

She continued, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Before Hailey’s Instagram, her dad Stephen Baldwin sparked some speculation about their marriage.

Stephen shared a post on his Stories from All Things Possible Ministry founder Victor Marx ,who was asking for prayers for the couple.

Victor’s post included a video of Justin playing guitar and singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever,” along with text over the video that reads, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

He wrote in the caption, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get.”

Referencing his own wife Eileen and Stephen’s wife Kennya, he continued, “Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

Stephen offered no further explanation for the post.

Earlier this month, Justin posted photos of himself with tears in his eyes.

In response to the photos, Hailey commented, “A pretty crier.”

Could the photos have been his reaction to Hailey’s pregnancy?

In 2020, Justin expressed his desire to have kids with Hailey.

He told Ellen DeGeneres, “I am going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe.”

Justin showed respect for Hailey, saying, “But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do... I think she wants to have a few."

As for why they were waiting to have kids, Bieber explained, “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay.”

Two years ago, Hailey revealed that she wanted kids "ideally in the next couple of years.”