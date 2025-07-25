Getty Images

Hulk Hogan, 71, and daughter Brooke, 37, were estranged when he suddenly passed away on Thursday.

Paramedics rushed to the wrestler’s Clearwater, Florida, home after a call for a cardiac arrest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later pronounced dead.

TMZ reports the father and daughter last spoke two years ago, just two weeks before his wedding to Sky Daily.

According to the site, Brooke called her father and told him how much she loved him and that she was concerned about how hard he was pushing himself despite his health issues. She wanted him to slow down, but he wasn’t having it.

TMZ adds that Hulk also apologized to Brooke on the call, but it isn’t clear for what.

According to the site, Brooke is now telling people she is grateful that she got to tell him she loved him, even if they have been estranged.

Source say Brooke’s brother Nick, 34, texted her husband on Thursday morning to let her know their dad had passed away.

Hulk was still close with Nick, who has not directly addressed his father’s death.

Back in June, however, Nick shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute on Instagram.

Instagram

He posted a throwback photo and wrote, “Had a great Father’s Day with the goat! Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome dads! 💪💪”

Meanwhile, Daily posted her own tribute to Hulk after he died, writing, “I wasn’t ready for this… and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.”



She continued, “This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart. Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him.”

Instagram

Sky added, “He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home. Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality.”

The Bollea family also posted a tribute to Hulk on his Instagram after his death, saying, “It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend. Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones.”