Getty Images

There are new details surrounding Hulk Hogan’s shocking death on Thursday.

Paramedics rushed to the wrestler’s Clearwater, Florida, home after a call for a cardiac arrest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Now, a DailyMail.com source said that Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, knew he was suffering from a “weak heart” in his final weeks.

“He was suffering from shortness of breath, got tired easily, had lost a lot of weight and was on oxygen,” the insider said.

Knowing his health was in decline, the source said Hogan, 71, spent time trying to mend broken fences.

“He had a lot of scores to settle,” the insider said. “Didn't want to leave anything unsaid.”

Meanwhile, Hogan had been rumored to be in ill health for some time.

After his death, his widow, Sky Daily, acknowledged his declining health on Instagram.

She wrote, “I wasn’t ready for this… and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.”



Daily later added, “Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him.”

Instagram

Weeks ago, Sky told reporters that he was not, contrary to rumor, in a coma, but that his heart was strong following procedures related to a neck issue that were performed in May.

She wrote, “He’s been recovering from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusin (ACDF), which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process. If you look it up, you’ll see what the last six weeks have involved… not just for his spine, but also for his vocal cords, and the eating/breathing tubes that are clamped over during surgery."