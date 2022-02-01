Hailey Bieber Reveals When She’ll Start a Family with Justin Bieber

Getty Images

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have been married for a few years, but do they have kids on the brain?

In a feature for WSJ. Magazine’s Spring Fashion issue, Hailey revealed that they’ll start trying, “ideally in the next couple of years.”

“Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think,” Bieber emphasized. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby.”

Angelo Pennetta for WSJ. Magazine

Before having children, Hailey wants to focus on her career, like her skin care brand Rhode. She said, “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

As for her marriage to Justin, Hailey pointed out, “Behind closed doors, we’re two really normal people that just have not-normal lifestyles and careers.”

While Hailey doesn’t like discussing her private life, she did launch a YouTube channel to allow people to get to know the real her! She explained, “There are always things that have circulated around, [for example,] that I wasn’t very nice. I wanted people to feel like, Oh, you know what? If I sat down and had coffee with her, we’d probably be friends.”