Rebel Wilson’s Sacha Baron Cohen Claims Redacted from U.K. Version of Memoir

Getty Images

Rebel Wilson’s U.K. version of her memoir “Rebel Rising” will be slightly different from the American version.

Wilson’s allegations against former co-star Sacha Baron Cohen will not be part of the U.K. version.

In a statement, a HarperCollins spokesperson told The New York Times, “We are publishing every page, but for legal reasons, in the U.K. edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note. Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story.”

Cohen’s spokesperson told People magazine, “HarperCollins did not fact check this chapter in the book prior to publication and took the sensible but terribly belated step of deleting Rebel Wilson’s defamatory claims once presented with evidence that they were false."

They added, “Printing falsehoods is against the law in the UK and Australia; this is not a 'peculiarity' as Ms. Wilson said, but a legal principle that has existed for many hundreds of years. This is a clear victory for Sacha Baron Cohen and confirms what we said from the beginning — that this is demonstrably false, in a shameful and failed effort to sell books.”

In response to the book omission, Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, “I want to thank all the people who have come forward and acknowledged my experiences with Sacha Baron Cohen. Thank you for sharing your own stories with me. I am so grateful to you and I really appreciate it.”

Instagram

When the book was initially released in the U.S., his rep said, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."