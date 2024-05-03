Prince William & Kate Middleton ‘Going Through Hell,’ Designer Friend Says

Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are going through a tough time amid her cancer battle.

Amaia Arrieta, one of their favorite designers, told The Telegraph, “I think they are going through hell — I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.”

Amaia, who is “heartbroken” about Kate’s diagnosis, has dressed the royals for years.

She said, “Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look. They have put the traditional and classic way of dressing children on the map.”

William and Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte wore Amaia’s label for a recent Mother’s Day photo.

Prince George was the first one to wear Amaia’s designs in 2014. She commented, “The first time I realized Prince George was wearing my designs, I was in Waitrose and saw the picture of him on the cover of Hello! magazine. That was a huge moment because they had been coming to us, but you never know if they’ll actually wear it.”

Just days ago, Prince William gave an update on Kate, saying, “We’re all doing well.”

Prince William recently returned to public royal duties for the first time since Kate’s diagnosis. He visited Newcastle, with stops at Low Carbon Materials, a 2022 Earthshot Prize finalist, and James’ Place, a mental health organization.

Last month, the Princess of Wales, 42, shared a video revealing she was battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.